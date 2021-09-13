SLECA reports issues with Ashland, Matherne and Dulac substations

From the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA) on Sept. 13:

We have three substations that still have issues with providing service: Matherne substation has transmission issues, Ashland substation has extensive damage at the site, and Dulac substation can’t be energized until Ashland is energized. The southern part of our service area is having to be rebuilt rather than simple repairs.

What areas do these substations feed?

Matherne Substation:

Ansley Apartments, Martin Luther King Blvd. commercial businesses, Corporate Dr., Enterprise Dr., Belmont Subdivision, Ouiski Bayou Dr., Crescent Cir., Imperial Dr., and South Hollywood Rd.

Ashland & Dulac Substations:

Bayou Dularge, Fisherman’s Retreat, Doctor Beatrous Rd., Brady Rd., Falgout Canal Rd., Industrial Blvd., Bayou Lacarpe, Picone Rd., W. Woodlawn Ranch Rd., Dickson Rd., Redmond Rd., Shaffer Rd., Thompson Rd., Denley Rd., Grand Caillou, Shrimpers Row, Ashland North, Ashland South, Ceader Grove, Southern Comfort, and Four Point Rd.

Thank you for your patience and we will continue to update you with progress on the page. If you have any questions, please call the office and they will assist you.