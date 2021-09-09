SLECA restores power to these neighborhoods in the in the West Houma area

Ochsner Bayou Region Healthcare Sept. 9 UpdateSeptember 9, 2021
South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA) Sept. 9 Update:
We now have power to The Lakes Subdivision and South Ellendale Estates.
At 2:15, Feeder 26 main line was energized.
These areas of feeder 26 were restored at 2:20 PM:
5100 block of Bayou Black going east up to the 3600 block of Southdown Mandalay.
Savanne Road from Bayou Black up to and including
South Ellendale Estates.
Crescent Place
Crescent Plantation
Chateau Crescent
Lakes Subdivision
Street Names that are on:
Joshua Reed
West Ellendale Estates Dr
East Ellendale Estates Dr
Destiny Place
Nottingham Tr
Bellingrath Dr
Godchaux Dr
Compton Place
Evangeline Dr
Myrtle Grove Dr
Waverly Way
Asphodel Ave
Lake Decade Ct
Lake Mechant Ct
Lake Penchant Ct