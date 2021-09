From the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA) on Sept. 19 around 9:30 a.m.:

We are turning off the West Houma substation now. It feeds Plantation Gardens, Mulberry, Terra Cane, and Cottonwood, Southdown West, St. Charles, Progressive Square, Barrios, and the surrounding areas.

There is a high voltage switch that is arcing in the substation and needs to be repaired. We anticipate this will take approximately a couple of hours. We will let you know if it will be longer.