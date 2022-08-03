SLMA announces addition of new Primary Care Sports Medicine Physician

South Louisiana Medical Associates (SLMA) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Joseph M. Garcia to our team. Dr. Garcia will begin seeing patients at the SLMA Comprehensive Health Clinic at 496 Corporate Drive in Houma.

A native of Houma and graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School, Dr. Garcia will provide primary care and sports medicine services. He treats athletes and “weekend warriors” at all levels— at any age and focuses on providing quality care to not only addresses health concerns and illnesses, but also takes a proactive approach to help patients stay healthy. This means that from immunizations to sports injuries and preventive screenings, Dr. Garcia can be your partner in managing your family’s health.

“I am excited to be able to return home and serve the medical needs of our community,” said Dr. Garcia. “With this new program, we are expanding access to our network and making it easier for all patients – whether they are professional athletes, weekend warriors or just those who lead an active lifestyle – to get the resources and care they need to achieve and feel their best.”

Dr. Garcia received his undergraduate degree at Louisiana State University. He received his medical degree from the Medical University of the Americas, completed his Family Medicine residency with Louisiana State University in Alexandria, Louisiana and completed his fellowship in Primary Sports Medicine at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

During his fellowship Dr. Garcia served as a team physician for the University of Alabama and provided treatment to athletes in football, track, swimming, gymnastics, adaptive sports, dance team, wrestling, hockey and others. He also served in same role at Central High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“As a former athlete myself, I understand the urgency players and their families have go return to play, but my training in family and sports medicine has taught me the importance of preventative care and safety as priority,” said Dr. Garcia. “I plan to develop strong relationships with the orthopedic surgeons and physical therapists in our region to best serve my patients.”

Dr. Garcia is an active member of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, the American College of Sports Medicine, and the American Academy of Family Practice. His practice offers joint and musculoskeletal injections, ultrasound-guided injections, orthobiologic treatments, concussion management, fracture care, and pre-participation sports physicals. He treats patients of all ages with the goal of helping them return to their activities whether from injury or illness.