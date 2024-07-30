SLWDC Awarded Louisiana Culture Care Fund Grant

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, with the support of the State of Louisiana, awarded a Louisiana Culture Care Fund (LCCF) grant to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center (SLWDC) to support operations of the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum.

The LCCF, originally launched in 2020 in an effort to help protect Louisiana’s critical cultural institutions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to provide the state’s cultural nonprofits with this vital funding.

In September 2022, SLWDC began managing the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum in historic downtown Houma in efforts to elevate the stories interpreted by the museum while also protecting the collection of artifacts on display. The Waterlife Museum celebrates the industries and rich traditions that collectively comprise our unique culture. The museum provides a historical record of the ways locals have used the water in South Louisiana and includes artifacts and exhibits focused on preserving the history of our bayou communities. Aside from the exhibits, the museum also hosts several humanities-related events. The LouisianaLIT speaker series explores stories from local authors that celebrate Louisiana culture, while the Bayouside Gallery hosts rotating exhibits featuring works from local culture bearers and artists. The museum also hosts a weekly Cajun music band every Tuesday for visitors and tourists to enjoy.

Funding for the 2024 Louisiana Culture Care Grant has been provided by the State of Louisiana and administered by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.