Small aircraft goes down in Terrebonne Parish, reports say

A small aircraft is down in an uninhabited marshlands area in western Terrebonne Parish, according to reports.

Mert Pellegrin, Executive Director Houma-Terrebonne Airport Commission said there are reports that an aircraft has gone down.

“Water Patrol units have responded with other agencies to a report of a small aircraft down in uninhabited western marshlands of Terrebonne Parish,” reads a statement from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.