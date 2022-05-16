Small Sliders, Big Difference; Small Sliders Opens up in Thibodaux

Smalls Sliders, the hyper-focused cheeseburger slider drive-thru concept backed by Walk-On’s founder Brandon Landry and former NFL Quarterback Drew Brees, opens its first franchise location located at 305 North Canal Blvd in Thibodaux today, May 16.

Opening celebrations included a Ribbon Cutting ceremony with the Thibodaux franchise group, Smalls Sliders Headquarters team and the Smalls Sliders squad that will be serving the community in attendance. The restaurant officially opened at 10:30 a.m.

“We all live and work in this area. This restaurant is not just another food option for Thibodaux, the brand’s mission of using small burgers to make a big difference has resonated with our local ownership group and we will be fulfilling that mission in our community from the beginning!” says Josh Son, owner of Smalls Sliders Thibodaux.

“I’m excited for Thibodaux to experience our simple on purpose menu of cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, queso and shakes,” says Craig Guilbeaux, operating partner of Smalls Sliders Thibodaux. “I’ve seen firsthand the excitement our guests in Baton Rouge have for the quality of our product and I know that excitement will be palpable in Thibodaux!”

In addition to Son and Guilbeaux, the Thibodaux Smalls Sliders ownership group includes Dustin Malbrough, Ben Malbrough, Matthew Ory and Marty Chabert. The group will open eight Smalls Sliders restaurants with locations in Houma and Lafayette on their way. The opening celebrations will continue when Smalls Sliders Thibodaux kicks off the brand’s Smalls Act of Kindness give back program this June with a day-long event benefiting the Special Olympics.

The opening of Smalls Sliders in Thibodaux kicks off an active Smalls franchise development pipeline which expects to open seven more restaurants by the end of the year with over 40 franchise locations in development total. The brand was recently ranked #14 in QSR Magazines 40/40 list of America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals.

“The opening of this location is a huge milestone for our brand,” says Jacob Dugas, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Smalls Sliders. “Our growth will be fueled by the amazing people we have working in the restaurants, our local franchise owners and making a difference in the communities we serve.”

Smalls Sliders will open locations this year in Shreveport, Prairieville, Alexandria, Marrero, Slidell and Metairie and is actively looking for locations in Jackson, MS, Hattiesburg, MS and Pineville, LA. The brand is accepting franchisee applications as it expands across the Gulf South here. To join the squad of this fast-growing company check out the employment page here.