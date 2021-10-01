Smalls Sliders gives back in Lafourche Parish

Baton Rouge-based Smalls Sliders introduced Thibodaux to the brand with free sliders and a check presented to two Thibodaux charities: Nicholls State University Hurricane Relief Fund and Bless Your Heart. The hyper-focused cheeseburger slider drive-thru concept, backed by Walk-On’s founder Brandon Landry and former NFL Quarterback Drew Brees, is expanding with Thibodaux as their next market outside of Baton Rouge.

Working with their new franchisee owners, locals Dustin Malbrough, Josh Son, Ben Malbrough, Matt Ory and Marty Chabert, the Smalls Sliders Squad raised funds for Hurricane Ida relief efforts in the area through their Smalls Act of Kindness program. During their second anniversary weekend, Smalls Sliders donated 10 percent of sales to two local charities and raised a total of $3,000. The team then came to town with a pop-up providing free sliders to the community at the site of their future location on Canal St.

“After one bite, we knew our Thibodaux community would love these craveable cheeseburger sliders as much as we did,” said Dustin Malbrough, future Smalls Slider franchise owner. “But beyond the amazing product, we know the team behind Smalls Sliders puts people first, whether it’s us as franchise owners, our employee team we will build or our community. We’re excited to help display that even before we have shovels in the ground!”

“Smalls Sliders is using SMALL burgers to make a BIG difference in the communities we serve,” said Jacob Dugas, Co-Founder and COO of Smalls Sliders. “We knew after Hurricane Ida came through we wanted to do something for our next Smalls Sliders market. It was a wonderful opportunity to get to know our future guests and give back to the community.”

Smalls Sliders was the brainchild of Brandon Landry, founder of Walk-On’s, and co-founder Jacob Dugas. They were joined by a team of experienced entrepreneurs including NFL star Drew Brees, LSU Professor Scott Fargason and veteran franchise executive, Joe Lewis. The QSR restaurant sweats the small stuff and cooks every meal to order, focusing exclusively on craveable, premium cheeseburger sliders. The restaurant features a unique c-can design, allowing for a quick construction turn-around. Smalls Sliders is drive-thru but also has a popular walk-up experience with outside seating only. The first Smalls Sliders is located at 4343 Nicholson Drive, right across from Tigerland near LSU in Baton Rouge. Smalls Sliders champions a unique culture by using SMALL burgers to make a BIG difference.