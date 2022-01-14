Smalls Sliders Restaurant Announces Ground Breaking in Thibodaux

The Smalls Sliders’ Thibodaux team will break ground at the brands’ newest location in Thibodaux. The community is invited to join the celebration on January 31, 2022 at the site of the new location: 305 North Canal Blvd.

Festivities will kick off at 3 p.m. and include a ceremonial groundbreaking, a sampling of cheeseburger sliders and photo opportunities with the Thibodaux ownership team: Dustin Malbrough, Josh Son, Ben Malbrough, Marty Chabert, Matthew Ory and operating partner, Craig Guilbeaux.

According to their website Small Sliders offers “a craveable, cook-to-order cheeseburger slider as quickly as possible with unexpected guest interaction.” Thibodaux joins the growing list of markets Smalls Sliders opening in 2022 including Shreveport, Prairieville, New Orleans, Slidell, Metairie and Alexandria.