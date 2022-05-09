Smalls Sliders Thibodaux Grand Opening is Monday, May 16

Smalls Sliders is officially opening Monday, May 16, at the 305 North Canal Blvd. location in Thibodaux!

The location celebrated its groundbreaking on January 31, and just four months later, the location is ready to serve the Thibodaux community! The company believes that simpler is better. The simple concept focuses on premium, cravable, cheeseburger sliders in a hyper-focused drive through C Can building design, according to the website. This concept allows them to focus on the most important thing; serving guests and communities. Other than sliders, the menu includes waffle fries, queso, “Smauce”, soft drinks, and milkshakes.