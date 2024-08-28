Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled for Lafourche Parish

Louisiana State Police Troop C, in partnership with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Thibodaux Police Department, plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, August 29, 2024, from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Lafourche Parish. This goal of this operation is to identify and remove impaired drivers from the roads before they cause injury or death to themselves or others.

Driving impaired can have deadly consequences. Last year, nearly half of all fatal crashes investigated statewide involved impaired drivers. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other impairing substances can significantly affect the body by impairing visual ability, distorting the sense of time and space, reducing fine motor skills, and slowing reaction times—all critical for safe driving. If you feel different, you drive differently. Preventing impaired driving is a shared responsibility. By ensuring that impaired individuals don’t get behind the wheel and reporting dangerous drivers, you can help reduce crashes caused by impaired driving. Motorists are encouraged to designate a sober driver before attending events where impairing substances will be consumed or use alternate transportation such as a rideshare app or taxi. Passengers should also never get into a vehicle with an impaired driver. Making responsible choices can mean the difference between life and death. Choose to drive sober.

Motorists who observe hazardous driving are encouraged to call *LSP (*577) or 911 to report the incident to the Louisiana State Police or local authorities.

Support and funding for this checkpoint is provided through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.