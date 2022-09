Social media is roaring this morning with reports of a tiger loose in downtown Houma.

According to a spokesman with the Houma Police Department, while there was a report of a large cat in the downtown area, there were no further confirmed sightings. There is no circus in town and no logical place a tiger would have appeared from.

HPD will continue to keep a watchful eye for a large cat in the area. While sightings are rare, species such as bobcats are indigenous to the area.