SoLa Center for the Arts opens new, permanent location in Houma

The South Louisiana (SoLa) Center for the Arts is pleased to announced they have officially opened their new location in Southland Mall!

SoLa was founded in June 2001 with the mission to promote cultural education in the bayou region, and continues that mission through instructional programs, community outreach, plays, and exhibitions. Now, SoLa Center for the Arts has officially found its permanent home in Houma, located on the Lynn’s Interior wing of Southland Mall between Prime Time Fitness and Inspired 2 Dance.

“We have been bouncing around for a while now and renting any spaces we could find– so when this location in Southland Mall became available, we jumped at the opportunity,” explained Sarah Lyons, President of SoLa Center for the Arts. “In the future, we are hoping to provide music classes, theater classes, more plays, and more in our new permanent location. This space will allow us to expand our offerings, provide a dedicated rehearsal area, and enhance the overall experience for our students.”

Currently, SoLa Center for the Arts’ new location is being utilized for Alice in Wonderland rehearsals, which will be performed later this fall of 2024. Stay tuned for ticket sales via their website.

“We are really excited to see what this brings to the kids in our area. There are not a lot of theater offerings in Houma right now, especially after Hurricane Ida,” continued Lyons. “In the future, we want to grow and put on more shows to give the kids the opportunity to participate as much as possible in local arts.”

SoLa Center for the Arts is supported in part by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation & Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, a Federal agency.

For more information about the SoLa Center for the Arts, please visit their Facebook page.