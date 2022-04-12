SoLa Center for the Arts presents Matilda the Musical, Jr.

April 12, 2022
April 12, 2022

SoLa Center for the Arts will host a Matilda the Musical, Jr. as their spring production from May 6 – May 8, at The Event Center, located at 200 Moffet Road in Houma.

Inspired by Roald Dahl’s 1988 award winning book, Matilda the Musical is packed with catchy songs, high-energy choreography, and a meaningful message;  telling the story of an intelligent, sweet, and misunderstood little girl named Matilda. Matilda is unloved by her parents and mistreated by her teachers, until she develops a love for reading and discovers she has telekinetic powers.



SoLa Center for the Arts will host three showings of the musical including Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m., and Sunday May 8 at 2 p.m.

Admission for Matilda the Musical, Jr. is $12 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets can be purchased online here. For more information, contact SoLA Center for the Arts at 985-227-3007.

