SOLA Giving Day early giving in full swing

While the official SOLA Giving Day is about 20 days away, early giving is open! With more than 200 South Louisiana organizations registered to participate in the sixth annual SOLA Giving Day, and nearly 30 organizations in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, there are so many reasons to give. The official 2023 SOLA Giving Day will be held on May 4, 2023 beginning at 12 a.m. and ending at 11:59 p.m.

SOLA Giving Day is an online fundraising tool hosted by Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) that is offered to 501(c)3 nonprofits, churches, and schools serving South Louisiana. The event provides an easy-to-use platform that connects donors and dollars to organizations and their funding needs. The annual spring fundraising campaign spans 4-weeks and culminates with a 24-hour designated day of giving to encourage the community to contribute as many charitable dollars as possible to support the participating organizations.

The following organizations hav been selected from Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes:

Barataria-Terrebonne Estuary Foundation

Bayou Community Foundation

Bayou Youth Equity Foundation

Cajun Music Preservation Society

CASA of Lafourche

Fletcher Technical Community College Foundation

Fourchon Oilmans Foundation

Friends for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building

Girl Scouts Louisiana East

Girls on the Run Bayou Region

Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo

HAP Helping All People

Hi-5 inc

Kiwanis Club of Houma Foundation

Lafourche Chamber Foundation

Lafourche Education Foundation

Leadership Lafourche

Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium (LUMCON)

MacDonell Children’s Services

Options for Independence

Plymouth Rock Baptist Church

Positive Restoration

Restore Or Retreat, Inc

South Louisiana Veteran Outreach

Start Corporation

Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System

The Haven, Inc.

Warriors of Hope, Inc.