SOLA Giving Day early giving in full swing

Tomato tips with LSU AgApril 16, 2023
Another joyful day on the bayou with BCFApril 16, 2023
While the official SOLA Giving Day is about 20 days away, early giving is open! With more than 200 South Louisiana organizations registered to participate in the sixth annual SOLA Giving Day, and nearly 30 organizations in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, there are so many reasons to give. The official 2023 SOLA Giving Day will be held on May 4, 2023 beginning at 12 a.m. and ending at 11:59 p.m.
SOLA Giving Day is an online fundraising tool hosted by Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) that is offered to 501(c)3 nonprofits, churches, and schools serving South Louisiana. The event provides an easy-to-use platform that connects donors and dollars to organizations and their funding needs. The annual spring fundraising campaign spans 4-weeks and culminates with a 24-hour designated day of giving to encourage the community to contribute as many charitable dollars as possible to support the participating organizations.
The following organizations hav been selected from Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes:
- Barataria-Terrebonne Estuary Foundation
- Bayou Community Foundation
- Bayou Youth Equity Foundation
- Cajun Music Preservation Society
- CASA of Lafourche
- Fletcher Technical Community College Foundation
- Fourchon Oilmans Foundation
- Friends for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building
- Girl Scouts Louisiana East
- Girls on the Run Bayou Region
- Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo
- HAP Helping All People
- Hi-5 inc
- Kiwanis Club of Houma Foundation
- Lafourche Chamber Foundation
- Lafourche Education Foundation
- Leadership Lafourche
- Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium (LUMCON)
- MacDonell Children’s Services
- Options for Independence
- Plymouth Rock Baptist Church
- Positive Restoration
- Restore Or Retreat, Inc
- South Louisiana Veteran Outreach
- Start Corporation
- Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center
- The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System
- The Haven, Inc.
- Warriors of Hope, Inc.
View the compete list of organizations here and donate online.