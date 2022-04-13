SOLA Giving Day Early Giving is Open

SOLA Giving Day early giving is now open so donate to Lafourche and Terrebonne nonprofits today!

SOLA Giving Day is an online fundraising tool hosted by Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) that is offered to 501(c)3 nonprofits, churches, and schools serving South Louisiana. The event provides an easy-to-use platform that connects donors and dollars to organizations and their funding needs. The annual spring fundraising campaign spans 4-weeks and culminates with a 24-hour designated day of giving to encourage the community to contribute as many charitable dollars as possible to support the participating organizations. In its first four years, SOLA Giving Day has generated over $5.25M to benefit more than 315 unique South Louisiana nonprofits!

SOLA Giving Day has more than 190 nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools participating in CFA’s 5th annual SOLA Giving Day, to be held from midnight to midnight on Thursday, May 5. You can GIVE now to 26 local Terrebonne and Lafourche nonprofits in our bayou region!

Help the organizations you are passionate about by donating to their SOLA campaign. You can browse through a list of all registered nonprofits located in Lafourche, Terrebonne and throughout South Louisiana or search for your favorites by visiting the SOLA Giving Day website. Simply click on the “DONATE” button at the top of the profile on the organization’s campaign page. All gifts are tax-deductible and go directly to the nonprofits you choose!