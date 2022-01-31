SOLA Giving Day Registration Opens Feb. 1

Bayou Community Foundation invites all Bayou Region nonprofits to participate in South Louisiana (SOLA) Giving Day on May 5, 2022!

SOLA Giving Day is an online community giving event benefiting South Louisiana nonprofits. Registration for SOLA Giving Day 2022 opens this week, Tuesday, February 1. All interested nonprofit, church, and school participants are welcome for a live virtual training session at 10 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 1 to learn more about SOLA Giving Day and how to register your nonprofit for the online giving event.

Click here to register for the live Zoom virtual training. If you cannot make the virtual training, it will be recorded and linked to the SOLA Giving Day website on the Nonprofit Toolkit page the week of February 7. BCF encourages you to review the training prior to registering. The deadline to register is Thursday, March 10.

The event provides an easy-to-use platform that connects donors and dollars to organizations and their funding needs, and it is an opportunity to celebrate and increase philanthropy in South Louisiana through online giving. This event helps raise awareness about the critical role nonprofits play in our communities, and it inspires people to give generously to create a stronger, more spirited SOLA for all. Why participate? BCF says with fundraising becoming ever more challenging and increasingly virtual, SOLA Giving Day provides an inexpensive way for nonprofits to promote funding needs and continue vital fundraising efforts online. The inability to host large gatherings these past few years has had a significant impact on the nonprofit community and has threatened the sustainability of some organizations. SOLA Giving Day provides an easy, user-friendly, and inexpensive platform that helps your organization campaign for much-needed dollars.