Some Ochsner Locations to Close Sunday and Monday for Hurricane Ida

Due to Hurricane Ida, Ochsner Health urgent cares, clinics and COVID-19 testing and vaccine locations in the below regions will be closed Sunday, August 29 and Monday, August 30.

Regions include:

Greater New Orleans

Bayou

Northshore

Baton Rouge

Greater New Orleans Ochsner urgent cares on the Southshore will close today, August 28, at 1 p.m. Northshore and Baton Rouge Ochsner urgent cares will close at 2 p.m. or 3 p.m., depending on location.

Patients are encouraged to use Ochsner Anywhere Care, which connects patients to Ochsner physicians via virtual visits. Ochsner Anywhere Care users can instantly connect with providers through a secure, interactive video via their smartphone, tablet or personal computer from home, work, or on the go. It’s an integrated and streamlined experience delivered through a free Ochsner Anywhere Care mobile app on iOS or Android or online through a computer www.ochsner.org/anywherecare.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please dial 911. All Ochsner hospitals are operating normally, including emergency departments.

Closure status of Ochsner urgent cares and clinics are subject to change during tropical weather. For the most up-to-date information visit www.Ochsner.org/weather. Follow Ochsner Health on social media: Facebook (Ochsner Health), Twitter (@OchsnerHealth) and Newsroom (news.ochsner.org) for updates as additional information becomes available.