Songs and Stories of the Civil War presented by TPL

The Terrebonne Parish Library is happy to welcome back Bobby Horton, performing Songs and Stories of the Civil War at the Main Library, Wednesday, March 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Come for a night back in time for a one-of-a-kind performance. Dressed in his 19th-century attire in accompaniment with period-appropriate instruments, the night promises to be a journey into the musical past of America. Bobby Horton’s: Songs and Stories of the Civil War is a performance guaranteed to be an evening of delightful entertainment. Brought to you by Sigel artist management and the Friends of the Library.