South Central Planning and Development Commission looking for Land to begin Building “Starter” Homes

South Central Planning and Development Commission, Inc. (SCPDC) will begin constructing “starter” homes to replenish the damaged and short supply of housing in our region. To accomplish this task, SCPDC is appealing to the public for property donations to construct these homes. SCPDC has created the South Central Regional Affordable Community Housing Authority, (SCRACH) a New 501(c)3 Affordable Housing support agency to accept the donations and handle the resale to members of the public.

South Central Planning and Development Commission has always been a leading advocate for community development and social impact, and is reaching out to the local communities, including parishes and individuals, to actively participate in its innovative Affordable Housing Program. Designed to combat the pressing housing crisis in our area, SCRACH welcomes property donations in Assumption, Lafourche, St Charles, St James, St John the Baptist, St Mary, and Terrebonne Parish to expand its reach and impact.

As the need for cost effective housing continues to escalate, SCPDC & SCRACH recognizes the invaluable role that property donations can play in making these homes affordable. By contributing lots, individuals can directly contribute to the revitalization of neighborhoods and strengthen our community.

BENEFITS OF PROPERTY DONATIONS:

1. Tax Advantages: Donors may be eligible for tax benefits associated with charitable contributions. [South Central Planning and Development Commission (SCPDC)] encourages interested parties to consult with their financial advisors for personalized guidance.

2. Community Impact: Property donations directly support the new Housing Program, enabling SCPDC & SCRACH to offer affordable homeownership opportunities to those in need while revitalizing our community. The impact of these donations extends beyond the individual property to transform the lives of families, individuals, and neighborhoods in our community.

3. Legacy of Giving: Donors have the opportunity to leave a lasting legacy by supporting a cause that addresses a critical need. By contributing property, individuals and parishes can play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our community.

4. Estates: SCRACH is willing to work with estates to take care of liens, successions to clear title to bring

ascendents properties back in to use. SCRACH welcomes property donations of all types, including vacant land, blighted, adjudicated residential and commercial properties.

To explore the possibility of donating property, please contact REBECCA BOQUET at rebeccab@scpdc.org: