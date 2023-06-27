South Central Regional Click It Or Ticket – Child Passenger Safety Checkpoint Results

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that by utilizing a Louisiana Highway Safety Grant, the Thibodaux Police Department hosted and participated in the South Central Regional Click It or Ticket It – Child Passenger Safety Checkpoint within the City Limits of Thibodaux on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Results and partner participation are listed below.

South Central Regional CIOT CPS Checkpoint- Thibodaux

Partner List:

Thibodaux PD, Lafourche Parish SO, LA State Police Troop C, Destination Zero Deaths- South Central Region, Buckle Up Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, LA Highway Safety Commission, State Farm

Results:

Vehicles Screened: 936

18 Child Seats Checked

8 child seats given

Citations:

Child Restraint: 2

Seatbelt:3

Expired MVI: 20

Window tint: 9

Other: 8

Additional Citation Breakdown:

Child Restraint: 2

Seatbelt: 3

MVI Violations: 20

Window Tint: 9

No DL: 2

Expired DL: 1

DUS: 2

Expired Registration: 1

Improper Display of License Plate: 1

Tail Lights Required: 1

Chief Zeringue and all of us at the Thibodaux Police Department would like to thank our partners for their assistance in screening over 900 vehicles. Chief Zeringue added “Our mission to enforce traffic safety will remain, as we have a goal to minimize injury and deaths throughout our community.