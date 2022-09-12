South Lafourche Bridge closed to marine traffic

September 12, 2022
The Greater Lafourche Port Commission announced that due to mechanical issues, the Galliano (Tarpon) Lift Bridge, known locally as the South Lafourche Bridge, is currently closed to marine traffic. Repairs are underway, but there is no time frame for vessel traffic to resume in this area of Bayou Lafourche.

Vehicular traffic is currently flowing but may be affected by repair efforts.

