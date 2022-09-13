South Lafourche Bridge Open to Marine Traffic, Closed Indefinitely to Vehicular Traffic

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), the Galliano (Tarpon) Lift Bridge, known locally as the South Lafourche Bridge, will be closed to vehicular traffic until further notice due to mechanical issues.

Emergency maintenance repairs are underway, but there is no time frame for vehicular traffic to resume on the South Lafourche Bridge. Expect an extended closure period.

Marine traffic has been restored and should remain open to vessels while bridge repair efforts are underway.

Alternate routes to cross Bayou Lafourche during this bridge closure are as follows:

(*DOTD recommended routes)

– To the North: Cote Blanche Pontoon Bridge in Cut Off

– To the North: Le Pont D’Or Lift Bridge in Cut Off

– To the North: *New Larose Vertical Lift Bridge in Larose

– To the South: Galliano Pontoon Bridge in Galliano (currently closed to vehicular traffic)

– To the South: *Golden Meadow Lift Bridge in Golden Meadow

Thank you for your patience.