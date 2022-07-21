South Lafourche OCA Service Center Schedule Update

The Office of Community Action (OCA) is serving the South Lafourche community at the Cut Off Youth Center (CYOC) on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment only.

Call 985-438-4611 to schedule a time that works for you. When scheduling, keep in mind that Tuesdays will be dedicated to electricity and water (utilities) assistance, and Wednesday’s will be dedicated to rental, school uniform, homeless services, etc. Walk-in’s can only be serviced with electricity and/or water disconnect notices in-hand.