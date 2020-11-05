South Lafourche to move to virtual learning until Nov. 30 due to multiple COVID-19 cluster outbreaks

Due to multiple classroom cluster outbreaks of COVID-19, South Lafourche High School will move to virtual learning until Monday, November 30, 2020. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) guidelines classify multiple positive cases from the same classroom(s) as a cluster.

Those persons identified as a close contact as a result of contact tracing have been notified by SLHS staff. Parents should not bring your child to a doctor or get tested for COVID-19 unless your child becomes il. If your child does test positive for COVID-19, contact the school to let us know.

Virtual learning at SLHS will remain in effect until we return from the Thanksgiving Holidays on Monday, November 30, 2020. Those students who chose a virtual learning option for the second marking period will continue to work through Edgenuity.

While your child is quarantined, he/she should continue their classes on Google Classroom. This will be the same procedure as at the beginning of the school year when we were totally virtual. They should complete their daily assignments and attendance log. If students become ill, they will be allowed to make up any missed work. Students can email their teachers through their school Google email if needed.

A deep cleaning of the school will begin immediately.

Decisions relating to athletics will be made within the next few days, but we must adhere to the LDH protocols.