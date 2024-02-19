South Lafourche’s Leonard J. Miller, Jr. Airport Receives Substantial Grant Award to Assist in Construction of New Terminal Building

Cut Off, LA – The Greater Lafourche Port Commission is pleased to announce it was a recipient of $1.5 million in funds under the Federal Aviation Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Airport Terminals Program (ATP).

While the total allocation for the program was large, the amount dedicated to small hubs like the South Lafourche Leonard J. Miller, Jr. Airport only accounted for 20-percent of the available funds.

In other words, the process for determining grant recipients was highly competitive.

“We are beyond thrilled to receive this news,” GLPC Executive Director Chett Chiasson said. “The construction of a new state-of-the-art terminal building is of the utmost importance as we move forward and embrace the many opportunities we have currently and are positioned for at this very moment. We certainly want to thank Secretary Pete Buttigieg and our congressional delegation for their support of this worthwhile project.”

The new state-of-the-art 6,000 square-foot terminal facility will allow for an upgraded passenger experience and continue to build on the airport’s recent progress that includes a completed resurfaced road, the construction of an airport bridge and connector road, and a Louisiana Economic Development site-certification project to make 343 acres of port-owned undeveloped property developable.

Chiasson said he believes this progress when combined with the 25,000-plus annual operations and the state of Louisiana’s study that highlighted the $98 million yearly economic impact the airport had on the region factored in to making the general aviation hub stand out.

“The work of our tenants and users is what makes this airport thrive,” he said. “Making these sorts of investments through the use of agency, federal, and state funds is key to boosting resilience and economic vitality in Lafourche Parish. Led by our Board of Commissioners this is a task we take seriously and take an unyielding approach towards pursuing.”

Learn more about how these historic investments are benefiting airports in communities big and small at www.faa.gov/bil/airport- terminals.