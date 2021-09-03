South Louisiana Bank opens locations for business

Local b1BANK locations are opening for businessSeptember 3, 2021
Synergy Bank opens select locations for businessSeptember 3, 2021
South Louisiana Bank will be OPENING the following locations on Friday, September 3rd:
• Main Office- Drive thru only 9AM -4PM (Main Office has 2 functioning ATMS. The drive up ATM and the walk up ATM are functioning.)
• Thibodaux- Drive thru only 9AM- 4PM
• Bayou Blue Branch drive thru 9AM- 4PM. (At this time, the ATM is operational.)
South Louisiana Bank will be OPEN on Labor Day. A list of open locations and hours will be posted soon.
ONLINE BANKING and MOBILE BANKING are available for balance information, transfers, Mobile Deposits.
24 Hour Touchtone Banking is also available for balance information. 24 HOUR TOUCHTONE BANKING- (985)868-2463