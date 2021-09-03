South Louisiana Bank opens locations for business

South Louisiana Bank will be OPENING the following locations on Friday, September 3rd:

• Main Office- Drive thru only 9AM -4PM (Main Office has 2 functioning ATMS. The drive up ATM and the walk up ATM are functioning.) • Thibodaux- Drive thru only 9AM- 4PM • Bayou Blue Branch drive thru 9AM- 4PM. (At this time, the ATM is operational.) South Louisiana Bank will be OPEN on Labor Day. A list of open locations and hours will be posted soon.