South Louisiana Multi-Industry Job Fair to be Held in Houma

January 19, 2022
January 19, 2022

The Houma Municipal Auditorium, located at 880 Verret Street in Houma, has been announced as the location for the February 15, South Louisiana Multi-Industry Job Fair. The fair will take place from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. and will feature job openings in healthcare, housekeeping, security, maritime, construction, hospice, automotive, manufacturing, social service, food service, customer service and more.

The job fair is hosted in conjunction with Louisiana Workforce Commission, Terrebonne Parish, City of Houma, Business and Career Solutions Center Work Connection Inc. and Houma Travel.



January 19, 2022

