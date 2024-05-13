South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Announces Emergency Plan

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH), with the support of the State of Louisiana, awarded Emergency Planning Grants to nonprofit humanities and cultural organizations—including museums, historic sites, archives, and others—for the creation, updating, and implementation of written emergency plans. The grants aided organizations in better preparing for and responding to potential threats, reducing vulnerability, and putting in place clear and current strategies for mitigating the effects of future emergencies.

The Emergency Planning Grant awarded to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center supported the development of a written emergency plan to secure both of the facilities it manages: the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum located at 7910 Park Ave., Houma and the Wetlands Event Center, located at 86 Valhi Blvd., Houma.

“The Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum and the Wetlands Event Center are integral parts of the Wetlands Discovery Center’s mission of teaching and learning about Louisiana’s coast. Having a grant to aid with the development of an emergency plan supports the preservation and protection of current and future collections, exhibits, artifacts and assets for the public to continue to utilize for knowledge of the Louisiana wetlands and coast, while also aiding in the preservation of the buildings, so they may continue to provide a space for cultural gatherings and education,” said Executive Director Jonathan Foret.

Funding for this 2023 Emergency Planning Grant has been provided by the State of Louisiana and administered by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.