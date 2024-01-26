South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center to celebrate 14th Annual World Wetlands Day

The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center will host Terrebonne Parish’s 14th annual World Wetlands Day celebration on Thursday, February 1st and Friday, February 2nd 2024 at the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum.

Each year, government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and groups of citizens worldwide undertake actions aimed at raising public awareness of wetland values and benefits in general.

Organized by the Convention of Wetlands, World Wetlands Day celebrates the importance of wetland benefits with this year’s theme “Wetlands and Human Wellbeing.” Our global wetlands provide numerous benefits for both neighboring communities and communities worldwide. As wetland areas are lost, these communities become more vulnerable to the effects of climate change and sea level rise. Restoring wetland habitats provides numerous benefits including reviving biodiversity, lessening the impacts of storms, storing carbon, and improving livelihoods.

To celebrate World Wetlands Day, the Wetlands Discovery Center will host an educational event complete with hands-on activities and a tour of the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum in Downtown Houma. School visits will begin at 8:45 a.m., and the event will be open to the public on Thursday, February 1st from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Museum admission will be free on Thursday, February 1st and Friday, February 2nd to celebrate World Wetlands Day.

“World Wetlands Day gives the Wetlands Discovery Center an opportunity to give back to our community by inviting students to attend this field trip free of charge. We work hard during the year to raise the funds to be able to produce these programs. We’re also very lucky to have several groups that partner with us to provide the hands-on activities during the day. These groups include BTNEP, BayouSTEM, LDWF, and Louisiana Sea Grant,” said Program Director Samantha Hicks.

Terrebonne Parish’s 2024 World Wetlands Day is made possible by funds raised by the Rougarou Fest. For more information about the Wetlands Discovery Center or its programs, please visit www.slwdc.org or call (985) 580-7289.