South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center to host Beignet Challenge for Give NOLA Day

South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center invites you to a day of fun at the Annual Give NOLA Day. SLWDC will host a Beignet Challenge at the Terrebonne Waterlife Museum on May 3, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beignet the Nutria will make a guest appearance!

Guests will enjoy a complimentary order of hot beignets when they make a minimum $10 donation. Supporters can make donations online and drive up to the beignet booth in the parking lot of the Waterlife Museum located at 7910 Park Avenue, Houma.

“Whether you live along Bayou Terrebonne, work along Bayou Lafourche, or celebrate in the city of New Orleans, we’re all in this together. Everyone across the planet faces challenges in the place they chose to live, but the residents of coastal Louisiana face complex issues. Our land is washing away, but that doesn’t mean our next generation has to be lost too. We’d love to have your help to educate students on coastal land loss,” reads a statement from South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center.

For more information visit South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center on Facebook.