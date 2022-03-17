South Terrebonne Congratulates Boys Basketball Team on Historic Season

South Terrebonne High School congratulates their boys basketball team on a historic season. The Gators defeated Opelousas 51-36 in the first round of the playoffs. According to STHS, this was the first playoff victory since 1996 for boys basketball.

Edna Karr took the win 61-46 in the second round of the playoffs. A statement from the school read, “South Terrebonne finished the season with a 23-9 overall record and as one of the best teams in South Terrebonne history!”