South Terrebonne Congratulates Boys Basketball Team on Historic Season

March 16, 2022

South Terrebonne High School congratulates their boys basketball team on a historic season. The Gators defeated Opelousas 51-36 in the first round of the playoffs. According to STHS, this was the first playoff victory since 1996 for boys basketball.



Edna Karr took the win 61-46 in the second round of the playoffs. A statement from the school read, “South Terrebonne finished the season with a 23-9 overall record and as one of the best teams in South Terrebonne history!”

STHS recognized the following players for All-District Honors for 8-4A:

  • Markell Marshall – 1st Team All-District
  • Christian Arceneaux – 1st Team All-District
  • Caleb Fleming – 2nd Team All-District
  • Jordan Steward – All-Defensive Team and Honorable Mention All-District
  • Javon Ricks – All-Defensive Team and Honorable Mention All-District
  • Jamauri Harrell – Honorable Mention All-District


