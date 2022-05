The South Terrebonne High School Baseball Team celebrated a 4:0 victory over Lakeshore High School in today’s semifinals game! The Gators took on the Titans at 2 p.m. today, May 12, 2022 at the 2022 LHSAA Class 4A Baseball Semifinals #2. The team is championship bound and will play in the State Championship game on Saturday, May 14 at 2 p.m., in Sulphur against North Vermillion High School.