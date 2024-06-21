South Terrebonne High School announces new Director of Bands, Mr. Evan Lapeyrouse

New kayak, canoe, and pedal boat rental business to open in Houma this JulyJune 21, 2024
South Terrebonne High School is excited to announce their new Director of Bands, Mr. Evan Lapeyrouse.
Mr. Lapeyrouse is a 2013 graduate of South Terrebonne, and received his music education degree from Southeastern Louisiana University. Mr. Lapeyrouse is joining the South Terrebonne High School staff from Houma Junior High, where he was director of bands for 6 years.
“One constant theme in life is change. Change is always good. It pulls you out your comfort zone and growth will always come from it,” reads a personal statement from Lapeyrouse. “I’m excited about returning home, and can’t wait for this new journey. It’s a great feeling, and hope to add to a school that I loved so much.”
For more information, please visit South Terrebonne High School on Facebook.