Southdown cancels Fall Marketplace to due severe storm damage

Southdown Plantation and Museum has canceled their Fall Marketplace.

In a message from the Board, they share that Hurricane Ida caused severe damage to the property and facilities.

Read the entire heartfelt message below:

We hope all is well with you and yours. Those affected by Hurricane Ida are in our thoughts and prayers as we work towards getting back to normal here at the museum. The hurricane caused a large amount of damage to our property and several buildings and has left a lot for us to sift and sort through. We are working with multiple agencies to restore Southdown but we have a long road ahead of us. Due to the enormity of these damages, not only to the museum but also to the surrounding areas, and the resources the aftermath of the hurricane is utilizing, we feel we have no choice but to cancel our Fall Marketplace. It is our intention to be in the position to host our Spring show on April 9, 2022. If you have paid for your Fall booth, we will roll it over to Spring. We are not yet taking applications for Spring due to our limited office staff and uninhabitable offices, however, we hope to begin accepting them via mail the first week of January or sooner. We are unable to process or guarantee the safe-keeping of any applications sent in before then.

Our office is currently closed and we do not yet have a reopen date, however, we do have a system in place to manage things from afar. This is being done in stages, as our staff has also been managing their home properties and the packing, cleanup and mitigation of the museum.

We are down to only 2 employees at this time and will likely be down to only 1 by December. We ask that you give us your utmost patience at this time. We apologize for giving you all only 1 month’s notice. We tried to hold out as long as possible in order to allow the show to go on.

If you would like to reach out, please do not call the office as no one is there to answer the phones. Rather, please email us and we will reply as soon as we are able to. Please send all Marketplace correspondence to marketplace@southdownmuseum.org.

Sincerely,