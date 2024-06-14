Southdown Plantation & Museum announces new Legacy Brick Fundraiser

Louisiana State Superintendent releases statement on Federal Judge blocking new Title IX rules
June 14, 2024
Silva Resigns as Nicholls Baseball Head Coach
June 14, 2024
Louisiana State Superintendent releases statement on Federal Judge blocking new Title IX rules
June 14, 2024
Silva Resigns as Nicholls Baseball Head Coach
June 14, 2024

Southdown Plantation. Photo provided.

Southdown Plantation & Museum has announced a new, exciting way to leave your family’s mark in Houma!

 

The historic house has announced the new “Pink House Brick Paver Fundraiser,” where community members are invited to purchase a legacy brick to be laid during several upcoming projects at Southdown Plantation.

 

“Your contribution of a legacy brick will be a lasting and meaningful tribute for your family, proudly displayed on the grounds of Southdown Museum for decades to come– while supporting ongoing restorations,” reads a statement from Southdown Plantation & Museum.


 


 

All proceeds from the Brick Paver Fundraiser will assist in the continuous restorations and ongoing operations of Southdown Plantation & Museum. Legacy bricks are $100.00 per 4×8″. If you are interested in purchasing a legacy brick, please click here.

For more information about Southdown Plantation & Museum, please visit their Facebook or website.

Isabelle Pinto
Isabelle Pinto

Related posts

June 14, 2024

Louisiana State Superintendent releases statement on Federal Judge blocking new Title IX rules

Read more