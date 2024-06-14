Southdown Plantation & Museum announces new Legacy Brick Fundraiser

Southdown Plantation & Museum has announced a new, exciting way to leave your family’s mark in Houma!

The historic house has announced the new “Pink House Brick Paver Fundraiser,” where community members are invited to purchase a legacy brick to be laid during several upcoming projects at Southdown Plantation.

“Your contribution of a legacy brick will be a lasting and meaningful tribute for your family, proudly displayed on the grounds of Southdown Museum for decades to come– while supporting ongoing restorations,” reads a statement from Southdown Plantation & Museum.

All proceeds from the Brick Paver Fundraiser will assist in the continuous restorations and ongoing operations of Southdown Plantation & Museum. Legacy bricks are $100.00 per 4×8″. If you are interested in purchasing a legacy brick, please click here.

For more information about Southdown Plantation & Museum, please visit their Facebook or website.