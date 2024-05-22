Southdown Plantation & Museum gifted historic 127-year-old Terrebonne Parish Church Bell

Southdown Plantation & Museum is pleased to welcome home a new historical artifact to their grounds!

The local estate was recently gifted the Presbyterian Bell originating from the one and only Presbyterian Church in Houma, which was founded in 1858 on Barrow Street. The brass bell itself, which hung from the church tower, is almost a century and a half old, having been built in 1896.

The bell was acquired by Frank and Betty Wurzlow in the 1960’s when the original Presbyterian Church was torn down, and the Wurzlows are two of the original founders of the Terrebonne Historical and Cultural Society– the organization which runs Southdown Plantation and Museum. After the Wurzlows’ passing, the bell was acquired by Dale Thompson of Volute Construction, who eventually decided it needed to be placed somewhere for everyone to enjoy. The bell was then donated to Southdown Plantation & Museum, in honor of the connection between the Wurzlows, the museum, and the Terrebonne Historical and Cultural Society.

Thompson donated all the construction materials required to display the bell at Southdown Plantation, and a brass plaque stating the bell’s history will be provided by Arthur Defraites, Jr.

“We are so proud and excited to have this bell at Southdown,” said Amy Benoit, “We are very grateful they chose us as the home for the bell. It was like Christmas morning watching the bell being placed on the brick columns outside.”

Photos provided by The Caretaker’s Wife via Facebook.

The bell is currently on display at Southdown Plantation & Museum for visitors to see and enjoy. A dedication ceremony will take place in the future, and a date for the event will be set in the next few weeks. Stay tuned to the Houma Times and Southdown Plantation & Museum via Facebook for more updates.

Southdown Plantation & Museum is open to visitors from MONDAY-FRIDAY 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM | SATURDAY 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM.