Southdown Plantation’s Marketplace Artisan Craft Show returns this Spring

Southdown Plantation is excited to announce the 37th Semi-Annual Marketplace Artisan Craft Show this Spring. The one day craft festival will take place at historic Southdown Plantation on Saturday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The craft show will feature over 300 local vendors, offering shoppers a wide variety of unique crafts and fine art including jewelry, clothing, wood crafts, furniture, pottery, original artwork, toys, dolls, metal work, candles, gourmet food, seasonal decor, local and regional artists and authors, home-grown plants, holiday decor, floral creations and more. The event will also host a kids area, including fun arts and crafts activities, and games.

In addition to the craft show, the marketplace will have a Cajun food court featuring some Louisiana favorites including jambalaya, white beans, crawfish and meat pies, roast beef po’boys, burgers, corn soup, and beignets.

Southdown Plantation is located at 1208 Museum Drive in Houma. Entry for the Marketplace Artisan Craft Show is $5 per person, children 12 and under enter for free. All proceeds from the festival will benefit the non-profit Terrebonne Historical and Cultural Society and Southdown Museum.

For more information, visit Southdown Plantation and Museum on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SouthdownMuseum or email info@southdownmuseum.org.