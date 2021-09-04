Southern Axe and South Louisiana’s Veteran Outreach Step Up to Serve the Community

Ask anyone and they will tell you there’s nowhere like Louisiana. During a time of crisis, people come together to hold together the pieces. Southern Axe and South Louisiana’s Veteran Outreach have set up a distribution site at Southern Axe located at 500 Corporate Drive where they fed an estimated 700 people Friday, September 3.

Dex Martin, Co-Founder of South Louisiana’s Veteran Outreach, described the whole experience as humbling. Many members of their team have lost everything, but they still decided to help out the community with their distribution. The distribution not only provided hot meals such as Jambayala and shrimp, but they have also put together some supply kits.

Martin said they have had mass donations from people all over. People have donated money, frozen food, first aid kits, diapers, laundry detergent, and many other everyday necessities. The kits they have put together include items such as first aid kits and water. Today, they had jambalaya, fried shrimp, and fried fish. They also gave candy when kids came, “ we’re just trying to make anyone feel as relaxed as they can when they come through,” he said. The lines were immense, being wrapped around to Martin Luther King Blvd. Donations are still being accepted.

Blaine Theriot owner of Southern Axe said everything people are donating is being housed at their nearly 9,000 sq. ft. facility. “Anyone that wants to bring stuff here,” he said,” we have 9,000 square feet to house it and to distribute it.”

The South Louisiana Veteran’s Outreach has more semi-trucks coming from Mississippi, Missouri, and Florida with more supplies. The organization still accepts not only supplies, but monotary donations of cash and via Venmo (@SouthLouisiana-VeteranOutreach) where 100 percent of proceeds go to local veterans.

They will be serving for the next few days as supplies last. For more updates, follow Southern Axe and South Louisiana’s Veteran Outreach.