Southern Thrusters Announces Operations Expansion with New Facility

Southern Thrusters, LLC, a Commercial and Industrial Machinery company based in Houma, LA announced the company has expanded operations into a new 11,000 square foot building. “The larger footprint increases capacity and expands the level of service the company can provide on-site” reads a statement from the company.

The new facility includes two 10-ton overhead cranes, climate controlled storage space for on-site parts, a machine shop, a paint booth, and additional unit storage space for customers’ equipment. Proactively addressing the ability to better serve a growing customer base, the Southern Thrusters Board of DIrectors authorized the addition of a full time parts coordinator to the team to manage parts and inventory onsite, creating efficiencies for customers, and promoted General Manager Wilson Theriot to lead the organization as the company continues its growth trajectory across the U.S.

“This is an exciting time for Southern Thrusters, and I am thrilled to be in a leadership position as we expand our services. With these changes, we are now able to offer our customers a more efficient array of services, while maintaining the exceptional customer service and support we have always provided,” said Theriot. “This company is growing rapidly, and the board of directors is committed to investing the necessary resources to support our growth and to provide the flexibility and investment to respond quickly to our customers’ needs and challenges.”

Southern Thrusters began in Houma in 2019 and moved into the new building on February 1, 2022.