Southwest AHEC Provides Free Covid-19 Vaccinations in Houma

A free Covid-19 clinic will be held on Friday, March 18, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Taqueria El Pasito. located at 7010 Park Ave, Houma.

The clinic will be administering free covid-19 vaccines for ages 5 years-old and up, first and second vaccine doses, and booster shots.

They will also be offering $25 Visa Gift Cards to the first 50 recipients receiving their first and second dose. Vaccinations are provided by Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center. Walk-ins are welcomed.

For more information visit https://ldh.la.gov/directory/vaccination.