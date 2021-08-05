Southwest Louisiana AHEC to Host Vaccination Event at Rouses in Houma

August 5, 2021
August 5, 2021

Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center (AHEC) will host a #SLEEVES UP vaccination event today, August 5, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Rouses Market located at 1410 St. Charles St. in Houma.



 

The vaccination location will offer Pfizer, Moderna, or the Johnson & Johnson shots by appointments or walk-ins. Southwest Louisiana AHEC would like to remind that the Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 12 years of age and older and 18 years of age and older for both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots.

 

To make an appointment, visit www.swlahec.com or call 1.800.535.AHEC(2432). 



Heidi Guidry
