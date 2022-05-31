Speed and impairment suspected factors in fatal Lafourche Parish crash

On May 30, 2022, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 North Service Road nearLouisiana Highway 1. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Gabriel Hebert of Raceland.

The preliminary investigation revealed Hebert was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro east on LA Hwy 1 North Service Road at a high rate of speed while approaching a left curve. For reasons still under investigation, Hebert traveled off the roadway to the right while in the curve before striking multiple trees. After coming to a stop, the Chevrolet became engulfed in flames.

Hebert suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office. Due to the severity of the damage, seat belt use is unknown at this time.

Impairment is also a suspected factor and a toxicology sample was collected from Hebert for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Speeding can increase your chances of being severely injured or killed in a crash, increase your chances of losing control, and reduce your ability to react to or avoid a roadway hazard. Alcohol and other drugs can also affect your visual ability, fine motor skills, and reaction times. Drivers should have a plan for a safe ride home before consuming any alcohol and/or drugs because if you feel different, you drive different

Troop C has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths in 2022.