Speed and Impairment Suspected Factors in Fatal Terrebonne Parish Crash

On November 10, 2022, shortly before 2:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Thompson Road Extension near Louisiana Highway 56. The crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Cody Schexnayder of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed Schexnayder, who was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette, was traveling east on Thompson Road Extension at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the Corvette traveled off the roadway to the right while in a curve, struck a ditch, and overturned multiple times before coming to a stop.

Schexnayder, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. A passenger in the Corvette who was also restrained suffered moderate injuries and was transported to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.

Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was collected from Schexnayder and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Speeding can increase your chances of being severely injured or killed in a crash, increase your chances of losing control, and reduce your ability to react to or avoid a roadway hazard. Alcohol and other drugs can also affect your visual ability, fine motor skills, and reaction times. Drivers should have a plan for a safe ride home before consuming any alcohol and/or drugs because if you feel different, you drive different

Troop C has investigated 43 fatal crashes resulting in 47 deaths in 2022.