Speed Suspected Factor in Double Fatality Crash on Leeville Toll Bridge

On December 27, 2022, shortly before 4:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 just north of the Leeville Toll Bridge. The crash claimed the lives of 43-year-old Archie Duet Jr. and 53-year-old Guy Dupierre, both from Cut Off.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Duet, was traveling south on LA Hwy 1 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed the center line and side-swiped a northbound 2018 Mack dump truck. The Chevrolet then struck a northbound 2015 Honda Accord, driven by Dupierre, head-on which was traveling behind the Mack.

Duet suffered critical injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. Dupierre suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Mack was uninjured. All drivers were properly restrained at the time of the crash.

A toxicology sample was collected from Duet and Dupierre and submitted for analysis. The driver of the Mack was not suspected of being impaired and voluntarily submitted to a breath test which showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

When a motorist speeds, they increase their chances of being severely injured or killed in a crash, increase their chances of losing control, reduce their ability to react to and avoid a roadway hazard, and extend the distance necessary to stop a vehicle.

Troop C has investigated 48 fatal crashes resulting in 53 deaths in 2022.