Speed Suspected Factor in Fatal Lafourche Parish Motorcycle Crash

On September 14, 2022, shortly before 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 308 at the intersection with East 19th Street. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 36-year-old Chad Lee of Cut Off.

The preliminary investigation revealed Lee was riding a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle north on LA Hwy 308 at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a southbound 1997 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer was in the process of completing a left turn onto East 19th Street. As Lee continued traveling north, the motorcycle struck the trailer of the F-350.

Lee, who was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment where he later died the same day. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was uninjured.

Standard toxicology test results are pending for Lee. The driver of the Ford showed no signs of impairment and voluntarily submitted to a breathalyzer test which resulted in no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

Whether on a motorcycle or in a vehicle, drivers should make good decisions while traveling on the roadway. Obeying all traffic control signs and signals, maintaining the speed limit, wearing a seatbelt when riding in a vehicle, and never driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop C has investigated 35 fatal crashes resulting in 39 deaths in 2022.