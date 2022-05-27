Speed Suspected Factor in Fatal Lafourche Parish Motorcycle Crash

On May 26, 2022, shortly after 5:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 about 5 miles south of Louisiana Highway 3235. The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Ace Billiot of Golden Meadow.

The preliminary investigation revealed Billiot was traveling north on LA Hwy 1 while on a 2021 Honda motorcycle. Billiot was passing other northbound vehicles at a high rate of speed as he approached a left curve. For reasons still under investigation, Billiot traveled off the roadway to the right while in the curve, struck a utility pole, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Although wearing a DOT approved helmet, Billiot suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was collected from Billiot and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

When a motorist speeds, they increase their chances of being severely injured or killed in a crash, increase their chances of losing control, reduce their ability to react to or avoid a roadway hazard, and extend the distance necessary to stop a vehicle.

Troop C has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths in 2022.