Speed Suspected Factor in Lafourche Parish Crash that Killed Three

On June 8, 2024, shortly after 6:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near McCloud Drive. The crash claimed the lives of 55-year-old Ethelwaldo Dejesus (male) of Metairie, 30-year-old Braysi Pineda Zuniga (female) of Kenner, and 49-year-old Page Abadie of Galliano.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Dejesus was driving a 2018 Honda Accord at a high rate of speed southbound on LA Hwy 308 while in a right curve. At the same time, a 2022 Honda Pilot was traveling north on LA Hwy 308. For reasons still under investigation, the Accord crossed the centerline and struck the Pilot head-on.

Dejesus and his passenger, Pineda Zuniga, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Pilot sustained critical injuries and was transported to an out-of-area hospital. Abadie, a passenger in the Pilot, also suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. All occupants were properly restrained except for Dejesus.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Speeding decreases reaction time, increases stopping distance, increases the chance of losing control, and reduces the effectiveness of seatbelts during a crash. Following speed limits and developing responsible driving habits is important to ensure the safety and well-being of all road users.

Troop C has investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 12 fatalities in 2024.