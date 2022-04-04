Spring into warmer weather with a new furry friend from TPAS

Spring has sprung and Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is reducing its adoption fees to help families find a new furry companion. TPAS reduced its adoption fee for all dogs to $25, from now until Saturday, April 30, in an effort to help more dogs find forever homes.

Stop by the shelter, located at 100 Government Street, in Gray, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shelter will not be open for intake on Saturdays. All dogs are provided with health exams, vaccinations, dewormer, appropriate testing, microchip(including registration), spay/neuter, 1 month supply of flea prevention, 1 month supply of heartworm prevention, and a starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet Food.

Pictures of some of the adoptable animals can be found on the shelter’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Terrebonne-Parish-Animal-Shelter-112553058770782 and Petfinder.com. Fostering options are also available,

For more information, contact TPAS at 985-873-6709 or visit their website at https://www.tpcg.org/index.php?f=animal_shelter.