St. Bernadette Catholic School announces new principal and assistant principal

St. Bernadette Catholic School announced Elise LeBoeuf will the new principal for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. “What an amazing honor to be given this opportunity! I am beyond blessed to be able to lead this amazing faculty and school family and so appreciative to have been able to learn from Lydia LaRose Landry in preparation for this new adventure,” said LeBoeuf. She was previously the school’s assistant principal.

In addition, the school announced that Stephanie Guidry has accepted the position of assistant principal. Guidry is currently teaching second grade at St. Bernadette.